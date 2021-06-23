Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $445.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $445.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.00 million and the lowest is $438.90 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $546.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

FBC stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.