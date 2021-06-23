Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Sells $539,200.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

