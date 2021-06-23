First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of FPF opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

