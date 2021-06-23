First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of FPF opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
