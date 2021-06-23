First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 99,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.