First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

