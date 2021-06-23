First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
NYSE:FDEU opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
