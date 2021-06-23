First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Shares of FQVLF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 19,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,818. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

