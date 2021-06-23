First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

