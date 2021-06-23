First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $305.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.