First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Financial worth $59,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THFF opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

