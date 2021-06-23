First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,360. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

