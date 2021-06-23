First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $61.61. 3,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,325. First American Financial has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after acquiring an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.