Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Purchases 363,065 Shares

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 363,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $4,247,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $443,362.50.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 171,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,845. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.