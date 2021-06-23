Financial Survey: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) vs. Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 36.79% 16.37% 2.11% Farmers National Banc 31.39% 14.41% 1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MetroCity Bankshares and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 0 3 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Farmers National Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $104.72 million 4.47 $36.39 million $1.41 12.94 Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.19 $41.88 million $1.57 10.75

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats MetroCity Bankshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through forty locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

