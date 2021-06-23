Financial Analysis: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 5.52% 4.80% 1.42% Aurora Mobile -51.35% -42.07% -19.13%

Switch has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Switch and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 10.22 $15.54 million $0.21 103.10 Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 4.98 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -14.57

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Switch and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Switch presently has a consensus price target of $21.64, suggesting a potential downside of 0.26%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.42%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Switch.

Summary

Switch beats Aurora Mobile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

