Filecash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $134,872.00 (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Filecash has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $134,872.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00158434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.69 or 0.99757209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

