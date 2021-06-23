FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

FIGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $45.21 on Monday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.