Fidelity National Information Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 445% compared to the typical volume of 1,524 call options.

FIS opened at $145.93 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,075,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

