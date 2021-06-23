Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,079 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $166.33 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

