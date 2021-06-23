Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $237.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

RACE stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,224. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $166.33 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

