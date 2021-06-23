Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 133,678 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,678 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,231 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,015,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $969.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APOG. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

