Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $303.75 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.10 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

