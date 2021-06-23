Federated Hermes Inc. Has $20.49 Million Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.96% of SI-BONE worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $19,133,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,724 shares of company stock worth $5,894,833 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

