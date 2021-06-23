Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 415,105 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1,508.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after buying an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after buying an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $114,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,103.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

