Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.98% of Scholar Rock worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

