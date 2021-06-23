Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

NYSE:FRT opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

