Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,898 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.5% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $70,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.89. The company had a trading volume of 618,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,321,500. The stock has a market cap of $966.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,125,667 shares of company stock worth $673,497,195 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

