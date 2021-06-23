Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,125,667 shares of company stock valued at $673,497,195. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $342.27. 249,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.71. The company has a market capitalization of $970.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

