Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $168.00 at Truist Securities

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

EXR opened at $162.93 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

