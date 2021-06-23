Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,740 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 114.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.