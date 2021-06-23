Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$45.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIF shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.28. 46,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$25.28 and a 12 month high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.