Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.27. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 38,605 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.