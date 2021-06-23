Everex Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Everex has a market cap of $7.72 million and $212,039.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00635234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00079076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

