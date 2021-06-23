Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $244.34. 2,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,978. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

