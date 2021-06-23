EUNO Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $21,624.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.84 or 0.00779551 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 131.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 447.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,237,856,694 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

