ETNA Network Trading Down 20.2% This Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $221,990.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00109313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00159503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,528.48 or 0.99767751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002695 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

