Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

ESS opened at $305.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.25.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

