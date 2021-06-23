Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

