Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

GMBL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 323,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMBL. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

