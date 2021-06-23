Eric S. Yuan Sells 80,529 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $374.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

