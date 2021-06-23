Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

GME stock opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.30. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.10 and a beta of -2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

