Ergoteles LLC Sells 6,147 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $670.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $460.58 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

