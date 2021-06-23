Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 26,300 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 333,307 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $16,136,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

