Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 21,200 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNLU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,950,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $446,000.

OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

