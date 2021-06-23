Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth about $7,500,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

