Ergoteles LLC Buys New Holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Jun 23rd, 2021

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

OTCMKTS:MSACU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medicus Sciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

