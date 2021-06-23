Ergoteles LLC Buys New Holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

OTCMKTS:MSACU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

