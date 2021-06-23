Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,258 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $73,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,276.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 253,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

