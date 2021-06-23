Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ELS opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

