Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

NYSE ESS opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 747.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.