Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

TSE EQX traded down C$0.46 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 722,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 33.95.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.