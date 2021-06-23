Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.730-27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $844.58.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock traded down $19.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $803.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.91. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.